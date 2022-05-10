Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed the most recent trading day at $23.17, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 16.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 16.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nordstrom is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.33 billion, up 10.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +200% and +5.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nordstrom is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nordstrom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.99, which means Nordstrom is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, JWN's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JWN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

