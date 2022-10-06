Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.24, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 2.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.5 billion, down 3.63% from the prior-year quarter.

JWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $15.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +118.18% and +5.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nordstrom is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.06, which means Nordstrom is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that JWN has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



