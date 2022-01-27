Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed at $21.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 12.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.41 billion, up 21.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $14.72 billion, which would represent changes of +129.16% and +37.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nordstrom is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nordstrom is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

Also, we should mention that JWN has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

