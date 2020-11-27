Nordstrom (JWN) Soars: Stock Adds 11.7% in Session

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 107.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company delivered earnings beat during third-quarter fiscal 2020.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price

Nordstrom, Inc. price | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



A better-ranked stock in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is L Brands, Inc. LB, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

