Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.21, changing hands as low as $26.61 per share. Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JWN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.65 per share, with $43.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.23.

