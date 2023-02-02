Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.42 per share. Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JWN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.525 per share, with $29.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.92.
