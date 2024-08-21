Nordstrom (JWN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers on Aug 27, after the closing bell. This fashion specialty retailer is expected to have witnessed revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.84 billion, which indicates a rise of 1.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 10.7% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company missed the earnings estimate by 200%. Also, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Nordstrom’s top-line results in second-quarter fiscal 2024 are likely to reflect benefits from its robust strategic efforts, including the expansion of the reach of Nordstrom Rack and the enhancement of digital capabilities. The company has been focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings and add cheaper merchandise at its Rack off-price stores to enrich customers' shopping experiences.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management predicted second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be driven by a 200-bps gain from the timing shift of this year’s anniversary sale. The shift is expected to result in one day of the sale event falling into the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with eight days in third-quarter fiscal 2023.



Increased focus on distribution facilities, and improved connectivity of physical and digital capabilities are expected to have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. It has been introducing more premium brands and better assortments at Rack and increasing brand awareness. These efforts are expected to have driven Rack’s performance and overall sales. Our model estimates a sales rise of 4.4% for the Nordstrom Rack segment in the fiscal second quarter.



However, the company has been susceptible to the impacts of muted customer demand due to uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. Reduced consumer spending amid lower income groups, stemming from a tough macroeconomic environment, and the impacts of the winding down of Canada operations are likely to have hurt its performance.



These factors, along with higher SG&A expenses on increased labor costs, are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom-line performance. We expect SG&A expenses to increase 0.5% year over year, while the SG&A expense rate is likely to rise 10 basis points in the fiscal second quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nordstrom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nordstrom has an Earnings ESP of -7.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Nordstrom offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41X, which is below the five-year median of 10.31X and the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry’s average of 16.93X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The current Value Score of A adds weight to this optimistic view.



The recent market movements show that Nordstrom shares have gained 19.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 8.9% growth.



