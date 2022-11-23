Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics fell from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings. Results gained from strength in core categories in men's and women's apparel and shoes as customers returned to occasions, travel, work and holidays. Also, it remains on track with the Closer to You strategy as well as supply-chain optimization efforts.



Shares of JWN have gained 23.2% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



However, demand decelerated in late June, inducing Nordstrom to right-size its inventory and expenses in response to the current macroeconomic environment. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) declined more than 9% in after-hours trading on Nov 22.



Quarterly Highlights

Nordstrom posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, down from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s 39 cents. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents per share.



Total revenues of $3,546 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,521 million for the ninth straight quarter. However, the metric declined 2.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure due to the shift in the timing of the Anniversary sale, wherein a day of the sale was part of the third quarter of 2022. This had a 200-bps negative impact on sales.



Net sales fell 2.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally to $3,433 million and lagged our estimate of $4,373.1 million. Credit Card net revenues grew 9.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level to $113 million and came ahead of our estimate of $104.7 million.



For third-quarter fiscal 2022, net sales for the Nordstrom brand decreased 3.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number to $2,264 million and fell below our estimate of $3,106.7 million.



Sales for the Nordstrom Rack brand dipped 1.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $1,169 million and lagged our estimate of $1,307.9 million. This was mainly due to muted demand, particularly from lower-income customers. As a result, Nordstrom Rack reduced store-based order fulfillment and raised the minimum order amount for free ship-to-store delivery on rack.com. These actions led to lesser order cancellations, simplified rack operations and improved profitability. Going ahead, it continues focusing on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness.



Digital sales plunged 16.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading due to the shift in the timing of the Anniversary Sale, which had a 300-bps headwind on digital sales. For the fiscal third quarter, digital sales represented 34% of net sales. Also, the metric was hurt by a channel shift as customers return to store shopping.



Nordstrom's gross profit margin contracted 190 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals to 33.2% for the reported quarter due to higher markdowns.



SG&A expense, as a percentage of sales, expanded 200 bps to 36.4% due to supply-chain technology and a related asset impairment charge, partly offset by reduced fulfillment expense. Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of sales, were flat with the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level at 34.3% for the fiscal third quarter.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3 million reflected growth from $127 million in the year-ago fiscal quarter. The increase mainly resulted from higher markdowns, supply-chain technology and a related asset impairment charge, offset by fulfillment expense efficiencies. Adjusted EBIT was $73 million, down 42.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading in the reported quarter.

Other Financials

Nordstrom ended third-quarter fiscal 2022 with available liquidity worth $993 million as of Jul 30, 2022, including $293 million of cash and cash equivalents. It had long-term debt (net of current liabilities) of $2,855 million and total shareholders’ equity of $606 million.



As of Oct 29, 2022, JWN provided $240 million of net cash for operating activities and spent $325 million as capital expenditure.



Nordstrom recently approved a dividend of 19 cents, payable Dec 14 to its shareholders of record as of Nov 29. In the nine months ending Oct 29, 2022, JWN also bought back 2.3 million shares worth $53 million, as part of its $500-million share repurchase program. Following this, JWN has $447 million available under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Management retained the view for fiscal 2022. JWN continues to expect total revenue growth of 5-7% from the last fiscal year’s reported figure. Adjusted earnings are still envisioned to be $2.30-$2.60. The EBIT margin is likely to be 4.1-4.4%, while adjusted EBIT is expected to be 4.3-4.7%.

