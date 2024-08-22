Nordstrom (JWN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Nordstrom (JWN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, indicating a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.85 billion, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordstrom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Credit card revenues' to reach $106.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales' reaching $3.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' will reach $2.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 370. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 351.



Over the past month, shares of Nordstrom have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Currently, JWN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

