Is Nordstrom (JWN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nordstrom (JWN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nordstrom is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 214 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, JWN has returned 1.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.2% on average. This means that Nordstrom is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Zalando (ZLNDY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.8%.

In Zalando's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nordstrom is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.9% so far this year, so JWN is performing better in this area. Zalando is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Nordstrom and Zalando. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zalando (ZLNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.