Nordstrom (JWN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed the most recent trading day at $20.01, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 17.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nordstrom is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, up 8.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +191.82% and +6.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nordstrom is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nordstrom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.14, which means Nordstrom is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that JWN has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

