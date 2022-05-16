Nordstrom (JWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed the most recent trading day at $24.39, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 16.85% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 15.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.33 billion, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

JWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +200% and +5.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nordstrom's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.98, which means Nordstrom is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that JWN has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JWN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

