Nordstrom (JWN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nordstrom (JWN) closed at $23.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nordstrom as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nordstrom is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.41 billion, up 21.11% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nordstrom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nordstrom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

It is also worth noting that JWN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.