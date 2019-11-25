Nordstrom (JWN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 10.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $33.95 –$38.04 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The upmove came after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Nov 2, 2019) results.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of three increase and three decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry may consider Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



