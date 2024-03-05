News & Insights

Nordstrom Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $134 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $4.29 billion from $4.20 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $4.20 Bln last year.

