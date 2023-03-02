Nordstrom Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $119 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $4.20 billion from $4.38 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $119 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $4.20 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year.

