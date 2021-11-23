Nordstrom Inc. Q3 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $64 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $3.53 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $64 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

