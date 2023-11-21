Nordstrom Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):

Earnings: $67 million in Q3 vs. -$20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $3.20 billion in Q3 vs. $3.43 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.