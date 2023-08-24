News & Insights

Nordstrom Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

August 24, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $137 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $3.77 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $137 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $3.77 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $2.20

