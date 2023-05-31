Nordstrom Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):

Earnings: -$205 million in Q1 vs. $20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.27 in Q1 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $3.06 billion in Q1 vs. $3.47 billion in the same period last year.

