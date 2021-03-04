Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week, you might have seen that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.0% to US$36.27 in the past week. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$11b and statutory losses were US$4.39 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:JWN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Nordstrom from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$13.5b in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Nordstrom is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.28 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.32 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$34.03, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Nordstrom, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Nordstrom's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Nordstrom's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 26% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. Not only are Nordstrom's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Nordstrom. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Nordstrom going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Nordstrom (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

