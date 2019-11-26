Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Dividends
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that JWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.36, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JWN was $38.36, representing a -29.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.65 and a 53.38% increase over the 52 week low of $25.01.

JWN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). JWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports JWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.1%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JWN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JWN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
  • Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
  • Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S (FLAG)
  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 7.18% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of JWN at 2.74%.

