Nordstrom Inc. Earnings Retreat In Q4

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $3.55 billion from $4.44 billion last year.

