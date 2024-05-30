Nordstrom Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):

Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. -$205 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $3.22 billion in Q1 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $2.05

