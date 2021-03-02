Commodities
JWN

Nordstrom holiday-quarter sales slump 20%

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Upscale department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Tuesday reported a 20% decline in net sales for the holiday quarter, as a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions in some cities put a damper on holiday retail shopping.

March 2 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Nordstrom Inc JWN.N on Tuesday reported a 20% decline in net sales for the holiday quarter, as a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions in some cities put a damper on holiday retail shopping.

Net sales fell to $3.55 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $4.44 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular