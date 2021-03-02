Nordstrom holiday-quarter sales slump 20%

March 2 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Nordstrom Inc JWN.N on Tuesday reported a 20% decline in net sales for the holiday quarter, as a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions in some cities put a damper on holiday retail shopping.

Net sales fell to $3.55 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $4.44 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

