Nordstrom holiday-period sales drop 22%, shares fall

Nordstrom Inc said on Wednesday its net sales for the nine-week holiday period ended Jan. 2 fell about 22%, as the department-store operator struggled to bring in customers due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The company's shares fell 2.4% in extended trading.

Digital sales for the period, however, increased 23% and accounted for more than half of total sales, Nordstrom said, adding that the momentum was continuing into the current month.

Seattle-based Nordstrom also said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin would take a hit from lower sales, shipping charges and bonuses, even as it expects to post positive EBIT.

The company's executives in an earnings call in November said they expected a percentage decline in fourth-quarter net sales in the low 20s range.

