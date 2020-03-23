Nordstrom, Freeport-McMoRan to Suspend Dividends During Virus Crisis

Department-store chain Nordstrom said that it is suspending share repurchases and, starting in its fiscal second quarter, its quarterly dividend. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan is suspending the first-quarter dividend on its common stock

The dividend and stock-buyback suspensions keep coming.

Department-store chain Nordstrom (ticker: JWN) said Monday that it is suspending share repurchases and, starting in its fiscal second quarter, its quarterly dividend. The company’s fiscal year ended Feb. 1, and it’s currently in its first quarter.

Seattle-based Nordstrom said in a press release that it “remains committed to paying dividends over the long term and will seek to resume payment when appropriate.”

The company has been paying a quarterly payout of 37 cents a share.

In its most recent fiscal year, Nordstrom repurchased $210 million of its stock.

Nordstrom’s stock has lost about 60% over the past three months, compared with minus-28% for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, mining firm Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) said Monday that it’s suspending the first-quarter dividend on its common stock. The company has been paying a quarterly dividend of 5 cents a share.

The stock has lost about 60% in the last three months. The company is headquartered in Phoenix.

