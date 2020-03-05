Nordstrom Folds Trunk Club Personal Stylist Service

After spiraling down for so long, it was probably inevitable Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) would dump Trunk Club, its curated styling service. Officially, the retailer says it will be "fully integrating" the personal shopper service into the company by closing down the physical clubs and incorporating the concept into nearby Nordstrom stores, yet as just another high-touch customer service offering the department store is famous for, the Trunk Club may be considered finished.

No longer a one-of-a-kind service

Trunk Club was unique in its time for its format. Customers would consult with a stylist either online or at one of six brick-and-mortar locations, and then have an assortment of clothing and accessories shipped to their homes. Whatever they decided not to keep they could return free of charge.

Image source: Getty Images.

Numerous similar services such as StitchFix flourished in its wake, and offshoots of the idea, such as subscription services and clothing rental companies, are now popular.

Nordstrom acquired Trunk Club in 2014 for $350 million, but almost immediately ran into trouble with the business. Within two years it wrote off almost $200 million of its value. In its just-completed fourth quarter, Nordstrom took $29 million in charges, or $0.19 per share, related to the integration.

CFO Anne Bramman told analysts Trunk Club was being combined "into a holistic Nordstrom styling offer," which will make it one of the many services it makes available to customers. However, it will be launching a dedicated e-commerce site in Canada.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.