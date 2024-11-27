Nordstrom falls -9.7%

Nordstrom (JWN) is down -9.7%, or -$2.39 to $22.23.
- Nordstrom price target raised to $26 from $24 at Telsey Advisory
- Nordstrom price target raised to $22 from $20 at Evercore ISI
- Nordstrom price target raised to $22 from $20 at BofA
- Nordstrom price target raised to $14.50 from $13 at UBS
- Nordstrom Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
