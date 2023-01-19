Nordstrom cuts annual profit outlook on heavy discounts, weak holiday sales

Adds background, details from release

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N on Thursday slashed its forecast for annual profit following weak sales during the all-important holiday period, as the department store chain took a blow from heavy discounts and promotions to clear out excess inventories.

The company's shares fell about 6% to $16.41 in extended trading, after it estimated annual revenue growth at the low-end of its 5% to 7% expectation.

U.S. retailers have been squeezed by Americans cutting back discretionary spending due to persistently high inflation and fears of a recession, while margins have come under pressure from steep discounts to clear bloated inventories.

Department store peer Macy's Inc M.N earlier this month tempered its holiday sales forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between major holidays such as Black Friday and Christmas, while Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.Owarned of a margin squeeze for the quarter.

Nordstrom said it offered more markdowns than planned, while holiday sales came in weaker than pre-pandemic levels.

"While we continue to see greater resilience in our higher income cohorts, it is clear that consumers are being more selective with their spending given the broader macro environment," Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

Nordstrom said it now expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 to $1.70 for fiscal 2022, compared with its prior outlook of $2.30 to $2.60.

Net sales declined 3.5% for the nine-week holiday period ended Dec. 31.

