Nordstrom consults adviser for potential spinoff of Rack business - Bloomberg News

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N is consulting with AlixPartners to review options for its off-price Nordstrom Rack business including a potential spinoff into a separate company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The company's Rack business has been especially hard hit by global supply chain issues, with its stores suffering from severe shortages of women's apparel and shoes.

Nordstrom and AlixPartners declined to comment on the report.

"We have not responded as quickly and as aggressively as we needed to, with Rack in particular... we've been significantly under inventory plans all year," Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom said last month.

Rival department store chain Macy's Inc M.N said last month it was working with AlixPartners to review its business structure, after activist investor Jana Partners urged the company to sell its e-commerce business.

