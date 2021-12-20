Nordstrom consults adviser for potential spinoff of Rack business - Bloomberg News

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N is consulting with AlixPartners to review options for its off-price Nordstrom Rack business including a potential spinoff into a separate company, Bloomberg news reported on Monday.

Nordstrom and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

