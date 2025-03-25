Is Nordstrom the Best Discounted Retail Stock to Buy at 11.3X P/E?

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN presents an appealing value proposition within the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, below the industry average of 16.46 and the Retail-Wholesale sector’s average of 23.05. This valuation suggests that JWN is undervalued relative to its industry peers, offering attractive potential for investors seeking exposure to the retail sector.

JWN Stock's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JWN stock is currently priced at $24.37, trading at a 2.5% discount from its 52-week high of $24.99 reached on Nov. 25, 2024. The stock is currently trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages of $23.24 and $21.66, respectively, highlighting a sustained upward trend.



Nordstrom's shares have rallied 31% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry’s decline of 3.1% and the S&P 500 index’s 11.3% increase. The broader Retail-Wholesale sector rose 14.9% in a year.

JWN Stock's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Drive Nordstrom’s Growth

Nordstrom is effectively advancing its strategic priorities, focusing on driving growth at both the Nordstrom banner and Nordstrom Rack, optimizing operations and enhancing the customer experience. It is committed to improving inventory management and refining its product mix to boost productivity.



The company’s efforts to strengthen the Nordstrom Rack banner are showing positive results, particularly through increased brand penetration and targeted improvements. With its Closer to You strategy, which includes store expansion and localized offerings, Nordstrom is enhancing accessibility and loyalty. The company remains confident in its brand strength and is well-positioned for profitable growth, delivering value to shareholders while continuing to optimize its supply chain and inventory efficiency.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Nordstrom experienced a slight decline in total revenues but saw an improvement in net sales and comparable sales growth. The Nordstrom Rack banner delivered solid performance, while the Nordstrom banner showed modest gains when adjusted for the extra week in the prior year.



Gross profit margin expanded, benefiting from improved merchandise margins, better inventory management and reduced markdowns. Adjusted SG&A expenses declined, as a percentage of net sales, despite higher labor costs. Overall, adjusted EBIT showed strong year-over-year growth, reflecting operational efficiencies and improved profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024.

JWN’s Digital Capabilities Bode Well

Nordstrom continues to strengthen its digital capabilities, driving growth and enhancing customer engagement. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, digital sales represented 38% of the company’s net sales. The company remains focused on leveraging technology to streamline operations, improve inventory management and offer a seamless shopping experience. Initiatives such as faster delivery and personalized services underscore Nordstrom’s commitment to digital innovation.



These initiatives have strengthened Nordstrom’s ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, particularly the shift toward online shopping, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy and commitment to shareholder value. The company’s digital transformation efforts focus on improving data accessibility and analytics, driving the integration of generative AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences.

Estimates for JWN Stock: What’s on the Horizon?

Reflecting the positive sentiment around JWN, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. In the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current and next fiscal years by 5.5% to $2.13 and by 15.7% to $2.29 per share, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thought on JWN Stock

JWN stock appears appealing to investors backed by its undervaluation relative to industry peers and its strategic initiatives that support long-term growth. The company's strategic initiatives to strengthen the Rack banner are yielding positive results. Its three strategies are key drivers of growth. Given its compelling valuation, strong execution and market positioning, JWN demonstrates resilience and growth potential. The stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling confidence in its continued momentum.

Three Other Picks You Can’t Miss

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely The Gap Inc. GAP, Urban Outfitters URBN and Deckers DECK.



The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues indicates growth of 7.7% and 1.6%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. GAP delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 77.5%.



Urban Outfitters, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.6% from the year-ago figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 36.8% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.