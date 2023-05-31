News & Insights

Nordstrom beats quarterly sales estimates as apparel demand holds up

May 31, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N beat market estimates for first-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand from wealthy shoppers cushioned a wider, inflation-driven slowdown in spending on clothing and accessories.

The upmarket department store chain maintained its forecasts for 2023 sales and adjusted profit, and reported a 110-basis-point increase in quarterly gross margins, thanks to easing cost pressures and tighter inventory management.

Affluent Americans are still spending on clothing as return-to-office trends and other social gatherings drive up demand for dresses and formal wear. Companies have also ramped up promotions and discounts to clear excess inventories.

In a bid to attract more budget-conscious shoppers, Nordstrom has been opening new stores under its off-price banner Rack.

While quarterly sales at Rack decreased 11.9%, Nordstrom said trends improved later in the quarter, driven by its moves to stock up shelves with crowd-favorite brands.

The retailer's inventory decreased 7.8% at quarter-end, with activewear, beauty and men's apparel performing well in the three months ended April 29.

Nordstrom joins apparel chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N in bucking a broader gloom in retail, after companies ranging from Target Corp TGT.N to Home Depot Inc HD.N all issued cautious forecasts for the year.

Total revenue at the company fell to $3.18 billion in the quarter, from $3.57 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $3.12 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 7 cents per share.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

