Nordstrom beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and fresh government stimulus checks boosted traffic at department stores.

Total revenue rose to $3.01 billion in the first quarter ended May 1 from $2.12 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.90 billion.

