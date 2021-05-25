Commodities
JWN

Nordstrom beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nordstrom Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and fresh government stimulus checks boosted traffic at department stores.

May 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and fresh government stimulus checks boosted traffic at department stores.

Total revenue rose to $3.01 billion in the first quarter ended May 1 from $2.12 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.90 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular