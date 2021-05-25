Nordstrom beats quarterly revenue estimates
May 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and fresh government stimulus checks boosted traffic at department stores.
Total revenue rose to $3.01 billion in the first quarter ended May 1 from $2.12 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.90 billion.
