News & Insights

Stocks

Nordstrom backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $1.75-$2.05, consensus $1.90

November 26, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Revises FY24 revenue range, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of flat to 1.0 percent growth versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week. Prior view was FY24 revenue range, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 1.0 percent decline to 1.0 percent growth versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week. FY24 consensus $14.84B. Sees FY24 SSS growth 1%-2% vs. prior view of flat to 2.0% growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JWN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.