Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Nordson Corporation’s NDSN third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 31, 2025) adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63. The bottom line increased 13% year over year.

Quarterly Results of NDSN

Nordson’s revenues were $742 million, up 12% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number, driven by strength in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment and contributions from acquired assets. Revenues beat the consensus estimate of $717 million.



Organic sales rose 2% year over year, driven by strong demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 8% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2%.



On a regional basis, revenues from the Asia Pacific region were $240.3 million, up 23.1% year over year. Revenues generated from Europe increased 4% to $186.6 million, while the metric in the Americas increased 9.6% to $314.6 million.



Nordson reports revenues under three segments. The segments are Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues from Industrial Precision Solutions amounted to $350.8 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 47.3% to NDSN’s top line in the quarter.



Organic sales decreased 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level, while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2.5%.



Revenues from Medical and Fluid Solutions amounted to $219.5 million, up 31.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 29.6% to NDSN’s top line.



Organic sales decreased 0.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Acquisitions boosted sales by 31% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1%.



Advanced Technology Solutions’ sales were $171.3 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. The metric represented 23.1% of Nordson’s revenues in the period.



Organic sales increased 14.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2.8%.

Nordson Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nordson Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nordson Corporation Quote

Nordson’s Margin Profile

Nordson’s cost of sales increased 14.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $335 million. Gross profit was $406.5 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The gross margin decreased 100 basis points (bps) to 54.8%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $206.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $238.5 million (up 14.6% year over year), the margin being 32.2%. Operating income was $187.8 million, up 12.4% year over year. Operating margin of 25.3% was flat from the year-ago period.



Net interest expenses totaled $26 million, reflecting a 44.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Nordson’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Nordson’s cash and cash equivalents were $147.8 million compared with $116 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $1.79 billion compared with $2.10 billion recorded at the end of fiscal 2024.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, NDSN generated net cash of $516.3 million from operating activities, up 12.3% from the last fiscal year period’s tally. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $49 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago fiscal period.

NDSN’s Dividends/Share Buyback

In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Nordson paid out dividends of $133 million, up 13.9% from $116.8 million in the previous fiscal year period.



Treasury purchase shares amounted to $218.2 million, up from $34.1 million in the year-ago period.

NDSN’s Outlook

For fiscal 2025 (ending October 2025), it projects sales to be in the range of $2.75- $2.87 billion, with adjusted earnings of $9.70-$10.50 per share.

Nordson’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.



Teck Resources Limited TECK came out with earnings of $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2. This compares with earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.



Teck Resources posted revenues of $1.46 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.83 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. This compares with earnings of $2.2 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.17 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.08 billion.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.