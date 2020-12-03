Markets
NDSN

Nordson To Sell Screws And Barrels Product Line To Altair

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) agreed to divest the screws and barrels product line from its polymer processing systems division to Altair Investments.

The global product line generated more than $70 million in annual revenue with 500 employees. It has been reported in Nordson's Industrial Precision Solutions segment.

The companies anticipate closing the transaction in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

According to the company, the strategic portfolio transaction will improve the company's ongoing earnings and require a one-time, non-cash asset impairment charge of about $87 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular