Nordson To Buy CyberOptics For $380 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN), a precision technology company, Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE), a manufacturer of high-precision 3D optical sensing technology solutions. The all-cash transaction is valued at $54.00 a share, or around $380 million net of cash acquired.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, CyberOptics shares were gaining around 29 percent to trade at $53.

The transaction is expected to close in Nordson's first quarter fiscal 2023, pending applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Nordson said the acquisition enhances its test and inspection platform, providing differentiated technology that expands its product offering in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Minneapolis, Minnesota -based CyberOptics' sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the semiconductor and surface mount technology or SMT markets to improve yields and productivity. The company with nearly 200 employees generates around $100 million in annual revenue.

Nordson will further discuss the acquisition on its upcoming third quarter fiscal 2022 webcast scheduled for August 23.

In the deal, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Jones Day acted as legal advisor to Nordson.

