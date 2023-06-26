Nordson To Acquire ARAG Group In An All-cash Deal Valued At EUR 960 Mln

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARAG Group and its subsidiaries in an all-cash transaction that values ARAG at an enterprise value of 960 million euros.

Rubiera, Italy-based ARAG is aglobal marketand innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying.

Upon completion of the acquisition, ARAG will operate as a division in Nordson's Industrial Precision Solutions segment.

The transaction is expected to close in Nordson's fourth quarter fiscal 2023, funded through a combination of cash on hand and financial debt.

ARAG is privately held by funds advised by Capvis AG, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired the business in 2020 from its founders, who alongside management, have remained invested during Capvis' holding period.

