Nordson Q2 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Monday reported a profit for the second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $128 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $109.6 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $650 million from $635 million last year. It beat the consensus estimate of $638.73 million.

Monday, the stock closed at $216.24 in regular trading hours, down 0.13% or $0.28 a share, on Nasdaq.

