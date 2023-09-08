News & Insights

Nordson Prices Two Offerings Of $350 Mln And $500 Mln Of Notes

September 08, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corporation (NDSN), an adhesive maker, said on Friday that it has priced the offerings of $350 million of 5.600 percent notes due 2028, and $500 million of 5.800 percent notes due 2033.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay its debt under 760 million euros 364-day term loan, secured in connection with the completion of the acquisition of ARAG Group on August 24.

Nordson will also use the remaining proceeds to pay the expenses related to the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

The offerings are expected to be closed on September 13.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

