Nordson (NDSN) to Acquire Italy-Based ARAG Group in $1B Deal

Nordson Corporation NDSN has entered into a deal to acquire ARAG Group and its subsidiaries for approximately €960 million (approximately $1050.98 million) in cash. Based in Rubiera, Italy, ARAG is a provider of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying.



The acquisition of ARAG will enable NDSN to penetrate the high-growth precision agriculture end market. Also, the to-be-acquired entity’s precision spraying, dispensing and software solutions will aid Nordson customers increase crop yields while lowering the usage of fertilizers and chemicals.



The transaction is likely to close in Nordson’s fourth quarter fiscal 2023 (ending October 2024) and it will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and financial debt. Upon the completion of the deal, the acquired business will be added to NDSN’s Industrial Precision Solutions segment.

Nordson aims to expand its market share, product offerings and customer base through strategic acquisitions. In November 2022, the company acquired CyberOptics Corporation. The buyout expanded Nordson’s semiconductor test and inspection capabilities with the help of CyberOptics’ 3D optical sensing technology and wireless measurement sensors. The acquisition contributed 12% to revenues from the Advanced Technology Solutions unit in the fiscal second quarter. The same boosted total revenues by 3%.

