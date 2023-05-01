Nordson (NDSN) Stock Holds Promise Despite Cost Headwinds

Nordson Corporation NDSN is benefiting from organic sales growth driven by strong performance in Europe and the Americas, and accretive pricing actions. Strengthening demand in automotive, industrial and consumer nondurable product lines is driving the Industrial precision solution segment. Strength in packaging and product assembly end markets in the Americas and Europe bodes well for the unit’s growth.



Strong momentum in the test and inspection acoustic product line, driven by new product innovation, is supporting the Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Rebound in the interventional solutions product lines, which was under pressure during the pandemic, should benefit the Medical and Fluid Solutions segment.



Nordson’s focus on product innovation and business expansion through the addition of assets is advantageous. The acquisition of CyberOptics Corporation in November 2022 expanded NDSN’s semiconductor test and inspection capabilities with the help of CyberOptics’ 3D optical sensing technology and wireless measurement sensors.

The acquisition contributed 14% to revenues of the Advanced Technology Solutions unit in the fiscal first quarter (ended January 2023). The same boosted total revenues by 3%.



Nordson has been committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. In fiscal 2022 (ended October 2022), Nordson paid out dividends of $125.9 million, up 28.9% year over year. The company also bought back shares worth more than $260 million in the same period. In the first three months of fiscal 2023, Nordson paid out dividends amounting to $37.2 million, up 25.3% year over year. It also bought back shares worth $6.9 million in the same period.



Among other companies from the Industrial Products sector, Emerson Electric Co. EMR also utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases.



In fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022), Emerson paid out dividends of $1,223 million and bought back shares worth $500 million. It is worth noting that in October 2022, it hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 1%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended December 2022), the company paid dividends of $308 million and bought back shares worth $2 billion.



Kennametal Inc. KMT also remains committed to maximizing its shareholder returns, leveraging a strong balance sheet and cash flows.



In fiscal 2022 (ended June 2022) and in the first six months of fiscal 2023 (ended December 2022), Kennametal distributed dividends of $67 million and $32.4 million, respectively, to its shareholders. It bought back shares for $85 million in fiscal 2022 and $30.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.



On the flip side NDSN has been dealing with the impacts of the high cost of sales due to rising inflation. Cost of sales increased 12.1% year over year in fiscal 2022. The same increased 4.7% in the fiscal first quarter. Supply-chain disruptions and labor challenges are added concerns for the company. These headwinds are weighing on the company’s margin performance. In the fiscal first quarter, NDSN’s gross margin decreased by approximately 190 basis points.



Foreign exchange headwinds are weighing on Nordson’s top line. Forex woes had an adverse impact of 5% on sales in fiscal 2022. The same hurt total revenues by 4% in the fiscal first quarter. Being the most globally diverse, the Industrial precision solution segment is highly exposed to foreign currency headwinds. In the fiscal first quarter, unfavorable currency movements had an impact of 4% on the segment's revenues.

Zacks Investment Research

