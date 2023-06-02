Nordson (NDSN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $226.00, changing hands as high as $226.96 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $194.89 per share, with $251.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.84. The NDSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.