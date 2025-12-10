Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nordson (NDSN) reported $751.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $3.03 for the same period compares to $2.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769 million, representing a surprise of -2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions : $361.71 million compared to the $360.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $361.71 million compared to the $360.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions : $170.61 million compared to the $180.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $170.61 million compared to the $180.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $219.5 million compared to the $228.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Nordson have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

