Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Nordson Corporation’s NDSN fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2023) adjusted earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.46 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40 per share. The bottom line increased 0.8% year over year.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Nordson’s revenues were $719.3 million, increasing 5.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number due to solid momentum in the Industrial Precision Solutions segment. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707 million.



Organic sales declined 3.1% due to softness in electronics dispense and biopharma product lines. Acquisitions/divestitures had a positive impact of 6.9% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1.4%.



On a regional basis, revenues from the Asia Pacific region increased 2.4% to $219.4 million. Revenues generated from Europe increased 11.2% to $184.3 million while the metric in the Americas increased 3.9% to $315.6 million.



Nordson started reporting revenues under three segments effective Aug 1, 2022. The segments are Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions, and Advanced Technology Solutions. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues from Industrial Precision Solutions amounted to $405.4 million in the quarter under review, up 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 56.4% to NDSN’s top line in the quarter.



Organic sales increased 4.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2.4%.



Revenues from Medical and Fluid Solutions amounted to $168.6 million in the quarter under review, down 7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The segment contributed 23.4% to NDSN’s top line in the reported quarter.



Organic sales decreased 7.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Advanced Technology Solutions’ sales were $145.2 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. The metric represented 20.2% of Nordson’s revenues in the period.



Organic sales decreased 16.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. Acquisitions/divestitures had a positive impact of 15% while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 0.5%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Nordson’s cost of sales increased 4.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $335.2 million. Gross profit was $384.1 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The gross margin increased 30 basis points to 53.4%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 7.3% year over year to $199.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $227.1 million, the margin being 32%. The adjusted operating income in the reported quarter was $195.8 million, increasing 10.3% year on year. The adjusted operating margin of 27% increased 100 bps from the year-ago period.



Net interest expenses totaled $25.9 million, reflecting a 408.8% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the time of exiting fiscal 2023, Nordson’s cash and cash equivalents were $115.7 million compared with $163.5 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt was $1,621.4 million compared with $345.3 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



In fiscal 2023, NDSN generated net cash of $641.3 million from operating activities, up 25% from the last fiscal year’s tally. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $34.6 million, decreasing 32.8% from the year-ago fiscal period.

Dividends & Share Buyback

In fiscal 2023, Nordson paid out dividends amounting to $150.4 million, up 19.4% from $125.9 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Nordson’s treasury purchase shares amounted to $89.7 million in fiscal 2023, decreasing from $262.9 million in the last fiscal year.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024 (ending October 2024), Nordson anticipates adjusted earnings to increase 1-8% from the year-ago period. Sales are expected to increase 4-9% from the previous fiscal year’s reported number.

