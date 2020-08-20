Nordson (NDSN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Nordson Corporation NDSN reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended July 31, 2020). Both earnings and sales surpassed the consensus estimate by 6% and 8.3%, respectively.



Adjusted earnings, excluding one-time charges and gains, in the reported quarter were $1.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. However, the bottom line decreased 12.3% from the year-ago figure of $1.62 on account of a decline in sales.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Nordson’s net sales were $538.2 million, down 3.9% year over year. The top line suffered from a 4% decline in organic volumes and 0.7% adverse impact of unfavorable movements in foreign currencies, partially offset by a positive impact of 0.8% from acquisitions. Notably, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $497 million.



At the end of the reported quarter, backlog was $423 million.



On a regional basis, revenues from the United States dropped 3.6% year over year to $183.5 million. Revenues generated from operations in Japan grew 2.4% to $31.2 million, while that from the Asia Pacific region increased 3.2% to $153.1 million. Revenues generated in Europe fell 7.9% to $132.1 million and that in the Americas declined 18.7% to $38.3 million.



The company reports under Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions. A brief discussion on the segmental performance in the quarter under review is provided below:



The Industrial Precision Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $289 million, down 5.8% year over year. The segment suffered from a 4.5% fall in volumes and a 1.3% adverse impact of foreign currency translation.



Advanced Technology Solutions’ revenues were $249.2 million, down 1.5% year over year. The fall was due to a 3.3% decline in volumes, partially offset by the positive impact of 1.8% from acquisitions.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, Nordson’s cost of sales marginally increased to $257.4 million on a year-over-year basis. It represented 47.8% of net sales in the quarter versus 45.9% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and administrative expenses contracted 2% year over year to $168.8 million. It represented 31.4% of net sales in the reported quarter versus 30.8% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter under review were $148.2 million, down 7.1% year over year.



Adjusted operating profits declined 9.1% year over year to $119.7 million, while the margin came in at 22.2% versus 23.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal third quarter, Nordson’s cash and cash equivalents were $221.8 million, down from $306.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company’s long-term debt decreased 1.3% sequentially to $1,221.1 million.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company generated net cash of $310 million from operating activities, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 31.1%. Capital spent on the addition of property, plant and equipment fell 21.5% to $36.1 million.



During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company used $51.9 million to buy back shares and pay out dividends amounting to $65.7 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2020 (ending October 2020), Nordson refrained from providing its projections due to uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the company mentioned that it expects to generate improved revenues along with better operating profit in the fiscal fourth quarter, sequentially.

Nordson Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nordson Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nordson Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC and Graco Inc. GGG. While Chart Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Altra Industrial and Graco carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chart Industries delivered an earnings surprise of 10.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Altra Industrial delivered an earnings surprise of 31.43%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Graco delivered an earnings surprise of 8.68%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.