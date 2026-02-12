Nordson (NDSN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Nordson (NDSN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $650.83 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nordson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' should come in at $308.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' will reach $138.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions' to come in at $204.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' should arrive at $24.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.12 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions' will likely reach $58.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.94 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' will reach $102.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.71 million.

Over the past month, Nordson shares have recorded returns of +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDSN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

