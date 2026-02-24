Nordson (NDSN) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 311.96

The average one-year price target for Nordson (NasdaqGS:NDSN) has been revised to $311.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of $280.44 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $262.02 to a high of $367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from the latest reported closing price of $288.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.16%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 47,656K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,264K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,650K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,533K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,512K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 45.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,254K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.